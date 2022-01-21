Make Room for the 2023 Q9, Audi's Biggest SUV Yet That's Roughly One Year Away

There is obviously no such thing as having too many crossovers and SUVs in their portfolios for certain car makers, including Audi, which is about to expand its high-riding vehicle family with yet another member.
Believed to be dubbed the Q9, because it will be bigger than the Q7, it will gun for the likes of the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS. The Ingolstadt company has started testing it in different environments a few months ago, and the development phase continues in Europe’s frozen north, which is where this prototype was spotted by our man with the cam.
In the looks department, it will be instantly recognizable as an Audi. Up front, it has a big grille design, flanked by the LED headlights and fog lamps, and out back, the taillights have a similar pattern to those of the Q7. The roofline is not arched behind the C pillars, so it won’t be a crossover coupe, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they decide to make a Q10 too, with a ‘sportier’ profile and less headroom at the back.
Now, that’s a totally different topic, so let’s get back to the Q9, which could be a China-only affair. Rumor has it that Audi might actually use the MQB platform of the Volkswagen Atlas instead of the MLB Evo architecture underpinning the Q7, and Q8, as well as the VW Touareg, Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga, and Lamborghini Urus.
In theory, it makes sense, because if it is indeed limited to the People’s Republic, then they are looking to make it as affordable as possible. In practice, however, anything seems possible at this point, and with the official unveiling understood to happen toward the end of the year, or in early 2023, it’s going to be a while until it starts revealing its secrets.
