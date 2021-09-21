Ken Block Signs With Audi, New Partnership Involves EV Projects

ICE

From the USA to Germany, we are welcoming an iconic driver to the Audi family. Get ready for a new type of high performance.



Discover more at >> https://t.co/QkraMcPMSS



Full video >> https://t.co/Zw0CszkLsI#FutureIsAnAttitude #Audi #AudiSport #etron pic.twitter.com/oqiZ4vIPD6