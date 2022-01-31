BMW Might Revive the 6 Series to Replace the 4 and 8 Series

BMW is reportedly considering another change in its lineup, which is set to involve a return of the 6 Series. The said return would happen in 2026, if it were to be approved, and it would also mean the end of the 4 Series and the 8 Series as we know them.
The model in question would be the replacement of the 4 Series and the 8 Series in Coupé and Cabriolet forms. The Gran Coupé version of the 8 Series would be kept in the range under a different name, as it is set to be “absorbed” by the 7 Series family of the future, as sources noted.
While the changes considered for the BMW range have yet to become final, they have been mentioned as rumors in an interview with the company's Chief Technical Officer, Frank Weber. Usually, rumors are not mentioned in interviews unless they are debunked or confirmed by company officials.
If these were just rumors, the Australians at Which Car would not have mentioned them in the interview that is focused on the company's New Class. We should point out that these are still far from confirmed information.
The return of the 6 Series might make sense if it sticks to what its predecessors were, or if its existence is clearly defined. Thanks to the company's new platform, NKL, which is referred to as the New Class, such vehicles, as well as "highly-emotional" models would be possible without considerable development costs.
Initially, the 6 Series was built on the 5 Series' platform and was effectively replaced in the range by the 8 Series. The latter arrived in the right place, but at the wrong time, and slow sales led to its demise without a successor. BMW revived the 6 Series in the early 2000s, which was an affair that brought us two new generations of the model.
The roles between the 6 and the 8 were repeated like clockwork years later, with the current generation of the 8 Series that was effectively replacing the Coupé, Convertible, and Gran Coupé variants in the 6er range. The 6 Series GT survived as the effective replacement of the 5 Series GT, but with a different name.
With all that in mind, it should not surprise us if BMW decides to do it all over again, but with the 6 to replace the 8 and the 4, this time. We will have to wait a few years to see what happens for real, but we will know for sure in four years.
