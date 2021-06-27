5 BMW Vision Next 100 Futuristic Moving Wheel Arches and Dash in the Flesh

4 BMW Designworks Made A Puma Shoe Inspired By The GINA Concept, Will Be In Stores

1 This BMW Nazca C3 Concept Is the Spiritual Successor of the M1 Unicorn

BMW 6 Series Unofficial Concept Looks Like an Exotic Gran Turismo

The 8 Series has all that retro heritage and a powerful M8 variant, but we miss the old 6 Series. It served as BMW's sexy flagship for many years and had quite a few glorious moments. 9 photos



Right now, the 6 Series name belongs to the



They're still making it, but today, we're going to focus on a 6 Series that tries to be a GT in the traditional sense. It's an unofficial concept and we call it that instead of "rendering" because the two guys who made it are professionals.







In any case, the design of this concept is so interesting that it really doesn't need a resume. It's a long-nosed, large, and imposing vehicle. The proportions remind us of both a Rolls-Royce Wraith and the Bugatti Atlantic concept. All of them have a specific wheel-to-body ratio that makes them look expensive.



The features of the 6 Series concept are also quite interesting. At the front, we see tall kidney grilles wrapped in chrome. Sure, you could connect them to the BMW M4's, but we believe the designer wanted to make a modern 328 (or another 1930s Bimmer).



Meanwhile, the rear sports an elegant but not very practical design, perhaps inspired by classic Austrian lake boats or some other toy only the wealthy can enjoy. Still, we wouldn't mind if such a luxury vehicle existed. For example, while criticized for its front-end design the E63/64 M6 is a V10 highlight of its era. If you can find one with a manual or build it, that's worth its weight in gold. And what about the BMW M635CSi / M6 (E24)? It's one of the most "80s" shapes ever.Right now, the 6 Series name belongs to the model called the Gran Turismo or simply GT. It used to be a 5 Series until the new generation came out in 2017. But as a weird hatchback-sedan-crossover mix, it wasn't very popular and they canceled it in several markets including America.They're still making it, but today, we're going to focus on a 6 Series that tries to be a GT in the traditional sense. It's an unofficial concept and we call it that instead of "rendering" because the two guys who made it are professionals. Geoffrey Decembry made the exterior while Pierre Senelet was in charge of the cabin. The two have collaborated on a Smart roadster design and are lead designers working for Pininfarina. So if BMW had decided to put Italian bodywork on its sporty chassis, like in the good old days, this is what would have come out.In any case, the design of this concept is so interesting that it really doesn't need a resume. It's a long-nosed, large, and imposing vehicle. The proportions remind us of both a Rolls-Royce Wraith and the Bugatti Atlantic concept. All of them have a specific wheel-to-body ratio that makes them look expensive.The features of the 6 Series concept are also quite interesting. At the front, we see tall kidney grilles wrapped in chrome. Sure, you could connect them to the BMW M4's, but we believe the designer wanted to make a modern 328 (or another 1930s Bimmer).Meanwhile, the rear sports an elegant but not very practical design, perhaps inspired by classic Austrian lake boats or some other toy only the wealthy can enjoy. Still, we wouldn't mind if such a luxury vehicle existed.