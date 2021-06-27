Do Yourself a Huge Favor And Adopt This Unspoiled 1971 Honda CB750 Four K1

3 1969 Chevy Camaro SS 4-Speed Spotted while Mowing the Lawn Is a Tough Rescue

Ultimately, the CB750 is capable of covering the quarter-mile distance in 13.5 seconds as it accelerates to a top speed of 123 mph (198 kph). Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks and dual adjustable shock absorbers, while stopping power comes from a single brake disc up front and a drum module on the opposite end. If I were you, the BaT Back in the day, Honda ’s almighty CB750 was the definition of a UJM (Universal Japanese Motorcycle) in its purest form, and it’s still the first bike most people will think about when hearing that term. As such, a vintage four-banger remains an extremely desirable ride to this very day, and it’s always exciting to see these entities go under the hammer.On that note, we’re taking the liberty of introducing you to a 1971 Honda CB750 Four K1 that looks surprisingly pristine for its age. The mechanical samurai is heading to the auction block at no reserve, with a current bid of 3,500 bucks. This whole ordeal is happening on Bring A Trailer, where the online auction will be open until Thursday afternoon (July 1).Aside from receiving an aftermarket four-into-four exhaust system and a fresh coat of paint under current ownership, this tidy piece of classic machinery is completely stock. Within its tubular steel duplex cradle frame, the ‘71 MY gem carries an air-cooledinline-four powerplant, which packs eight valves, four Keihin carbs and a displacement of 736cc.When the tachometer hits optimal revs, the four-stroke fiend will gladly deliver up to 67 horses, while a peak torque output of 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) will be accomplished lower down the rpm range. The mill is paired with a five-speed transmission, which enables its force to reach the rear 18-inch hoop by means of a chain final drive.Ultimately, the CB750 is capable of covering the quarter-mile distance in 13.5 seconds as it accelerates to a top speed of 123 mph (198 kph). Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks and dual adjustable shock absorbers, while stopping power comes from a single brake disc up front and a drum module on the opposite end. If I were you, the BaT website is the next place I’d be visiting!

