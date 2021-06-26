Be the Coolest Rider in Town With This Revamped 1972 Triumph Bonneville T120R

2 2021 Triumph Speed Twin Gains Horsepower, New and Better Hardware All Around

The oomph is transmitted to the rear wheel by means of a four-speed gearbox, which is coupled with a chain final drive. Right, let’s skip the other technical specifications and get to the point. This glamorous piece of machinery is heading to the auction block on Classic rides may not be the fastest nor the most environmentally friendly machines out there, but for a hardcore gearhead, they are the mechanical equivalent of precious artifacts. Thus, many enthusiasts are constantly searching for the opportunity to purchase one such entity, and the whole ordeal gets even more exciting if they happen to find a creature that’s also been restored.On that note, we’ve the pleasure of introducing you to an unblemished 1972 Triumph Bonneville T120R that could be yours. Although this sexy thing rolled out of the factory almost half a century ago, the comprehensive reconditioning process applied under current ownership makes Bonnie look as young as ever! Let’s examine what exactly is at hand here, shall we?For starters, the bike’s bodywork was repainted earlier this year, while its frame has been powder-coated to achieve a neat aesthetic. For optimal grip on the tarmac, the laced hoops were fitted with modern RoadRider rubber from Avon on both ends. The cockpit is adorned with a chrome handlebar that sports a fresh pair of round mirrors.As of 2020, the Bonneville ’s mill was treated to a revitalizing makeover, receiving new pistons and bearings. Furthermore, the standard exhaust system has been discarded to make way for a youthful two-into-two alternative the following year. In stock form, a ‘72 MY T120R’s air-cooled 649cc parallel-twin powerplant is good for up to 50 hp at 7,000 rpm and 38.5 pound-feet (52 Nm) of torque at around 6,000 spins.The oomph is transmitted to the rear wheel by means of a four-speed gearbox, which is coupled with a chain final drive. Right, let’s skip the other technical specifications and get to the point. This glamorous piece of machinery is heading to the auction block on Bring A Trailer , with a current bid of $4,250. Should you be looking to place yours, we’ll have you know that you may do so until Tuesday, June 29.

