Restored 1978 Triumph Bonneville T140 Comes Into the Spotlight Looking Glamorous

The amount of work that’s been put into reconditioning this treasure is quite bewildering. 23 photos



A five-speed constant-mesh transmission is tasked with enabling the engine’s force to reach the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 110 mph (176 kph). At the front, Bonnie sits on a pair of telescopic forks, while rear suspension duties are carried out by dual shock absorbers.



The front hoop is brought to a halt by a single brake disc and a two-piston hydraulic caliper, accompanied by an identical setup on the opposite end.



As you browse this article’s photo gallery, you’ll see a reconditioned ‘78 Bonneville T140 that’s heading to the auction block at no reserve. This whole shebang is taking place on Bring A Trailer, where you can submit your bids until Monday, June 28. For the time being, the top bidder is offering $5,100 to get their hands on this timeless piece of British motorcycling history.



Before you make your way to the BaT



