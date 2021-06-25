1969 Chevy Camaro SS 4-Speed Spotted while Mowing the Lawn Is a Tough Rescue

Oh, how we wish this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS would've been a barn find. That might not mean much in certain cases, but it would've possibly given the car more chances of survival than its actual... lawn find condition—that's right, somebody came across the classic while trimming the green stuff and it instantly became obvious that life hadn't been exactly easy for the Chevy.
Back in 1969, the Golden Bowtie introduced a major revamp for the original Camaro. And, despite the terrible shape of this particular example, you can still notice the upper wheel arch styling cues that set the said model year apart.
There's no RS appearance package here, as easily shown by the headlights (the pack comes with concealed units), but the car left the factory with something that was even better. That would be the RS performance pack, which brought extra muscle and sharper handling to the game.
Sporting the 350 ci (5.7-liter) "base" V8 for the RS, this means we could talk about a meaty 300 horsepower. And the four-speed manual tranny only makes the story sweeter, even though some might prefer to use the term sour—it all depends on whether somebody is, um, enough of a dreamer to attempt a rescue operation of if this Camaro gets the too far gone label.
Note that Instagram label Rotting Muscle Cars, which brought this vehicle under the spotlights, confirms what we can see in the images it provided, namely the extremely poor condition of the machine.
"[The vehicle is] incredibly rough and slowly returning to the earth," the label states on social media. And, if we check out the image taken before the lawn was mowed, which shows the upper section of the vehicle barely rising from the plants, the state of the car is hardly a surprise.
We are also being told the Chevy comes dressed in Frost Green, even though you'd have a hard time telling that just from these pics. Again, with this being one of the most appealing colors in the classic palette, we're not sure if adding such a detail makes things better or not.
There's no RS appearance package here, as easily shown by the headlights (the pack comes with concealed units), but the car left the factory with something that was even better. That would be the RS performance pack, which brought extra muscle and sharper handling to the game.
Sporting the 350 ci (5.7-liter) "base" V8 for the RS, this means we could talk about a meaty 300 horsepower. And the four-speed manual tranny only makes the story sweeter, even though some might prefer to use the term sour—it all depends on whether somebody is, um, enough of a dreamer to attempt a rescue operation of if this Camaro gets the too far gone label.
Note that Instagram label Rotting Muscle Cars, which brought this vehicle under the spotlights, confirms what we can see in the images it provided, namely the extremely poor condition of the machine.
"[The vehicle is] incredibly rough and slowly returning to the earth," the label states on social media. And, if we check out the image taken before the lawn was mowed, which shows the upper section of the vehicle barely rising from the plants, the state of the car is hardly a surprise.
We are also being told the Chevy comes dressed in Frost Green, even though you'd have a hard time telling that just from these pics. Again, with this being one of the most appealing colors in the classic palette, we're not sure if adding such a detail makes things better or not.