Fake Fast 9 Poster Gives Dom a Modern Dodge Charger Coupe

The new Fast and Furious movie posters are so simple, so cool that they're on the verge of being a cliche. People haven't yet figured out a way to turn them into memes, but when it comes to just Photoshop work, this Dodge Charger coupe rendering has all the entertainment value you need.
Esthetically, the posters follow simple rules. You've got the main character sitting on his favorite ride, arms crossed. Meanwhile, smoke plumes in the background... because cool guys don't look at explosions. Basically, it tells you that the characters are larger-than-life and drive the plot, which isn't as important.
But that turns the cars into secondary characters. And there's something different about this one. Dom's poster car is a sinister, all-black Charger with its engine and the back and covered headlights. As far as modified classic muscle cars are concerned, it's one of the best the world has ever seen.
But in the movie, they also use a Dodge Charger Widebody, a fact we've known for about two years. There's quite a bit of nostalgia going on here, with the 2020 Toyota Supra putting on the same orange paint as Paul Walker's character Brian O’Connor in the original 2001 movie. So we see why you'd want a modern Charger coupe, not a fast sedan.
Just look at Dom. He might not look it, but he's pretty stoked about the Charger he's got behind him, which was created by digital artist Oscar Vargas. It looks like it's got the trappings of a modern car but it's possessed by ghosts from the past.
Also, it's a car that nobody else has got because it doesn't exist. We're so used to the Challenger being Dodge's coupe that this looks off in a way. The 2-door Charger is rounded and not retro-looking, almost like a 2000s muscle car that's been updated, like a modern Catfish. Does anybody remember the Stealth? That could work as a base here.
To his credit "wb.artist20" has added many custom features, such as the skirts, the adjustable splitter, and those square headlights. It's a little more square than your usual Charger and also lacks the widebody package.
