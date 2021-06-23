Mid-Engine 1968 Dodge Charger Looks Fast and Furious While Sitting Still

More on this:

1 European Can't Launch Dodge Demon Properly, Still Gets What It's All About

2 All-Original 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T 440 Six-Pack Is a 4-Speed Gem in B5 Blue

3 Looking For a Brand-New Dodge Challenger Demon? This Dealership Has 16 of Them!

4 Dodge Charger Goes Digitally Wild on the Tuning Arena With Mid-Engine Brabus DNA

5 Dodge Charger "Tiffany" Shows Mesmerizing Blue Wrap in Widebody Form