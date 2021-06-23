Mid-Engine 1968 Dodge Charger Looks Fast and Furious While Sitting Still

Tasked with this project in the winter of 2018, Dennis McCarthy of Vehicle Effects brought this 1968 Dodge Charger to life with the help of restomod specialist SpeedKore and automotive design consultant Sean Smith Designs. The hero car from F9 cost more than $1 million according to a Universal Pictures representative, which is a lot for a Hellcat V8 swap.
Available from $18,000 without the FEAD basic kit, the 6.2-liter HEMI engine develops 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque right off the bat. The Redeye and Super Stock variants are even more potent, and the ultimate incarnation of this engine is the Demon that cranks out 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet (1,044 Nm) on 100-plus-octane race fuel.
A very unique sight by all accounts, the wide-bodied Charger driven by Dominic Toretto in the latest installment of the Fast and Furious franchise also features a Lexan window behind the driver and passenger for obvious reasons. The V8 is gifted with a custom-fabricated intake system, very cool exhaust headers, bronze-painted wheels, as well as an integrated roll cage.
You can also tell Dom’s Charger apart from other 1968 Charger models from the location of the fuel filler cap. At one point in the movie, you will also see Dominic Toretto hurling away baddies in full-size SUVs with the help of ginormous electromagnets mounted on the side of the engine bay.
Scheduled to premiere in the United States on June 25th, the craziest installation in the Fast and Furious saga is directed by Justin Lin, the guy who directed four other F&F movies and other notable films that include Star Trek Beyond, Better Luck Tomorrow, and Space Jam: A New Legacy.
Lin has been tapped for the 10th film in the franchise, and the 11th movie will end the core storyline following Toretto and company. Be that as it may, Universal Pictures plans a lot of spin-off movies based on F&F characters.
