Dodge Challenger "Radioactive" Has Hellcat Short Block, Digital Widebody

Sometimes, choosing between a Dodge Challenger sporting Hellcat motivation and one using the N/A 6.4L HEMI can be difficult, since the added muscle of the former might be outweighed by the soundtrack and perhaps the more balanced driving experience of the latter. Then again, there are also the hybrid examples coming from the custom world and we're referring to boosted 6.4s such as the one we have here.
This slice of America left the factory as a 2015 Challenger SRT 392, but after the engine blew—presumably due to being fed too much boost via the 2.9-liter Whipple blower still on the car—this was rebuilt with a Hellcat short block (the block and internals from a stock Hellcat).
In fact, the vehicle features a long list of mods that target all the areas. And, as many builds of the sort, this one is constantly evolving.
Now, the piece of YouTube footage at the bottom of the page (hat tip to LowLife Mods, the owner of the car), brings a walkaround from last November. As such, you'll be able to check out the current widebody form of the vehicle, which includes a Vicrez widebody kit that's been adjusted to look like the factory WB option the Detroit automaker offers.
However, the enthusiast behind the wheel is planning a noticeable exterior change, with this set to be led by the addition of a Shirokai WB kit. And this is where the rendering we have here comes into play.
Completed by digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel (a.k.a. adry53customs), the pixel portrait shows the Challenger SRT 392 with its new widebody attire and the Demon-like carbon hood currently fitted to the vehicle in the real world, among others.
In addition, the rendering covers the muscle car in a shade of green that makes the actual color of the car seem tame, if that's possible—together with the green halo lights up front this inspired us to come up with the nickname in the title.
And we need to warn you: given all the little details included in the build, be it the real or the virtual one, you might spend quite a bit of time gazing at this Dodge.
