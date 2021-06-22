All-Original 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T 440 Six-Pack Is a 4-Speed Gem in B5 Blue

We can only imagine the kind of excitement associated with this Dodge Challenger R/T leaving the dealership back in 1970. That was the original year for the muscle coupe and whoever took it home certainly wasn't shy with the spec, so saying this is now an object of desire would be an understatement.
Apart from the rare bird that is the 426 HEMI, the 440 Six-Pack V8 animating this Mopar machine made for the most powerful engine of the range, with the 7.2L unit churning out a meaty 390 hp. Then there's the tranny, with the machine packing a four-speed manual, and the sporty treatment also involved the cabin trim (console and four bucket seats).
And the very hardware that was present on the vehicle five decades ago is still in place, including the 3:54 Dana axle—all the numbers match, with both differential tags still attached to the housing, while the vehicle's factory fender tag and build sheet are present.
Then there's the exterior spec. The sleek body of the muscle car comes covered in B5 Blue, while the white strips and the same-color vinyl top take the cake. Note that the latter has been removed from the vehicle, as have many other bits since the car is being restored by a Colorado-based specialist dubbed Soneff's Master Garage.
The motor has been completely rebuilt, even though it's still not back in the vehicle. Speaking of which, the Dodge is listed for $75,000 in its current state, but how far has the rust gone?
Well, the company provides a brief description on its website: "The sheet metal on this car is very good, but it will need a replacement trunk and floor pans. The rest of the sheet metal is way too good to replace and can all be restored."
Now, if you're looking to jump straight behind the wheel, there's also the option of a "high driver restoration," which would double that price.
You can check out the present state of the 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T 440 Six-Pack in the image gallery, though that darling of an engine is not showcased.
