Modernized Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Flexes Widebody Exhaust in Retro Rendering

There's something special about the late 1970s/early 1980s Chevrolet Camaro, with the final years of the second-generation model adding color-coded urethane bumpers that brought a modern twist to the look of the classic muscle car. And the virtual proposal we have here seems to build on that appearance, bringing the styling of a Camaro Z28 up to contemporary widebody standards and then some.
The said streamlined appearance came courtesy of the 1978 update, which arrived just one year after the Golden Bowtie resurrected the Z28 go-fast badge that had become one of the victims of the Malaise era's poor performance.
The Z28 came back with a 350 ci (5.7L) V8 and while the motor's 185 hp output doesn't seem like much nowadays, the figure was respectable at the time.
Digital artist Yasid Oozeear (a.k.a. yasiddesign), who is responsible for the work, wanted to make sure we'd all remember this Camaro, which is why adding overfenders the size of America was only half the job.
For one, if we gaze at the posterior of the machine, we'll notice a pair of exhaust tips sticking out of the fenders.
In fact, those rear units are so wide that the B-pillars had to be stretched for better integration, which seems to have left some additional room on the sides of the wraparound rear window.
In another rowdy move, the aero treatment received by the piece of America we have here seems like it was lifted straight off a racecar—the side mirrors, which have migrated to the front fenders are a massive hint towards this.
And, if we look below the said exhaust outlets, we'll notice a generous diffuser, while the front end of the Chevy is adorned with a monster of a splitter, high-rising end plates and all.
This Chevrolet Camaro Z28 looks like it could still run on the street, with its custom wheel and tire package being there to offer some serious grip. However, performing road duties might need a bit of a ride height adjustment, which makes us wonder if air springs are part of the package.
