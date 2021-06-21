1970 Chevy Chevelle SS Rusting Away in a Field Hides 396 with Cowl Induction

Back when Chevrolet introduced the 1970 Chevelle redesign, the Coke bottle styling was the thing to have on a muscle car, so the Golden Bowtie model was drawn this way. And while the example sitting on our screens clearly hasn't enjoyed the best life, you can still enjoy the said design on this mean, green machine.
The Chevelle was recently discovered among other pieces of America that are spending their time in a field and, with the attraction being instant, it didn't take long for this to reach social media.
And, as we dive deeper into the details of this classic toy, we find more and more reasons to fall in love with the thing.
For one, the engine compartment is occupied by a 396, with this big-block being good for 350 horsepower in standard form. However, it appears that we're dealing with the cowl induction that bumped that to 375 horses—due to its maker having introduced the muscular 454 V8 at the end of the previous model year, few customers opted for the 396 with this pack, which makes it a rare bird these days.
Of course, the question that sits on many enthusiasts' lips revolves around the condition of the machines—this has also found its way to the comments section of the Instagram post showcasing the muscle car, which awaits you below.
We'll thank digital label Red Dirt Mopars, which is always on the hunt for such toys, for going outside of the comfort zone of its Insta handle to showcase this Chevrolet and for letting us know the vehicle "definitely looked really good".
However, before anybody gets their hopes up about strapping the Chevy to a trailer and breathing new life into the thing, you should know the Chevelle is not for sale.
The MY70 refresh also brought a redesigned interior and while we're on this topic, keep in mind to also check the cabin pic of the vehicle. And here's to hoping its unnamed owner decides to take care of the Chevelle SS 396 before rust gets the better of it.
