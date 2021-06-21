Volkswagen ID.4 GTX Autobahn Acceleration Test: The Electric GTI Shows Promise

1 Skoda Presents the Enyaq Sportline iV With Up to 195 kW (262 hp)

Volkswagen is renowned for its Golf GTI hot hatch, which for over 40 years has been a popular hot hatch. The company has always tried to diversity its portfolio, first with the GTD diesel-powered model and more recently with the GTE, which is a plug-in hybrid family.But it's still a little weird to say " ID.4 GTX ." We know these electric cars are supposed to replace things like the Golf or Tiguan eventually, but they're not dead yet. And an electric crossover weighing about as much as a Q7 is the last car you'd want as a GTI successor, right?!Well, the GTX just had a launch event in Germany, and from there, we were able to sample what it's capable of. This video from Automann-TV focuses on the acceleration aspect, though we also get a real-world view of the interior.The dashboard of the GTX tricks you into thinking you're in a hot hatch. The steering wheel is the same as the GTI's, while the infotainment is quite similar. It's a shame they didn't make tartan seats too.Volkswagens are known for being understated, but we feel that they could have done more with the GTX's front end, maybe add a deeper chin or some fake vents. The rear just boasts tinted lights and the spoiler wrapping around the trunk, which are acceptable mods.Unlike the GTI, which is a front-wheel-drive compact, the ID.4 GTX is ancrossover based on the MEB electric car platform. The architecture is rear-biased, with about 2/3 of power coming from the rear motor. Normally, that doesn't mean anything, but we can see thegetting a little playful just at the beginning of the clip.It's not much, but that tailslide is comparable to an old Golf R and it also suggests the suspension setup is a little firmer since the body doesn't lean as much as the 2,224 kg (4,903 lbs) weight suggests. The same 299 PS and 460 Nm (295 hp and 339 lb-ft) dual motors are found in the Audi Q4 e-tron 50 , but that didn't want to slide either.As far as acceleration is concerned, the GTX is rated at 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph). That's exactly what it does in the independent tests.