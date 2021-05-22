VW ID.3 GTX Electric Hot Hatchback Previewed, ID.X Concept Has Drift Mode

5 2021 Volkswagen ID.3 Virtually Travels Back in Time to Make the Mk1 Golf an EV

Instead of making a hotter variant of the ID.3 compact hatchback, Volkswagen chose the ID.4 crossover as the basis of the automaker’s first-ever performance EV. GTX is how the go-faster specification is called, and Volkswagen isn’t stopping here. 6 photos



Instead of the original 62- kWh battery pack, this fellow boasts 82 kWh of which 77 kWh are considered net capacity. The ID.3 Pro S with this battery is estimated at 550 kilometers (340 miles) of driving range on the WLTP cycle, which makes it better on the long haul than the ID.4 Pro Performance (522 kilometers or 324 miles).



200 kilograms (441 pounds) lighter than the production model on which it’s based, the ID.X is rated at 333 PS (329 horsepower) and it shoots to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 5.3 seconds. For reference, the dual-motor ID.4 GTX peaks at 299 PS (295 horsepower) and needs 6.2 seconds to hit that speed from a standstill.



The most exciting part of the ID.X concept is Drift Mode, which is exactly what you think it is. Ford made a big deal out of drift mode when it rolled out the Focus RS hot hatchback, and Mercedes- AMG followed suit with the A45 S 4Matic+. Even the peeps at BMW have a sort-of drift mode in M xDrive models in the guise of 2WD, which channels the engine’s torque to the rear axle for sideways fun.



Brandstaetter doesn’t mention when or even if the ID.X concept will morph into the ID.3 GTX, but that will inevitably happen in 2022 or 2023 at the latest. The most he’s willing to say for the time being is that “we will take up many ideas [from this concept].”



