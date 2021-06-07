Skoda Presents the Enyaq Sportline iV With Up to 195 kW (262 hp)

kW

The first noticeable difference is that the Enyaq Sportline iV offers a maximum of 195(262 hp) in its 80x version. In terms of torque, that’s 425 Nm (313.5 lb-ft), and the top speed is electronically limited to 160 kph (100 mph). The ID.4 GTX respectively delivers 220 kW (295 hp) and 460 Nm (339.3 lb-ft). The top speed for the Volkswagen is 180 kph (112 mph).Just like it does with the Octavia, we expect Skoda to present the RS or even the RS Plus versions of the Enyaq iV. Those will probably be the derivatives entitled to have the same 220 kW the GTX can brag about.The good news is that the Sportline is not just a cosmetic touch-up to the electric crossover. Apart from the more prominent 21-inch Betria alloys, it also rides lower: by 15 millimeters at the front and 10 millimeters at the back. That’s due to new springs and shock absorbers that are specific to the Sportline and are present even in the entry-level 60 version. Another plus for the Enyaq Sportline iV is the progressive steering. According to Skoda, it gives the electric crossover sportier handling.As expected, the Enyaq Sportline iV also presents the cosmetic changes expected from a car that wants to sell on a performance appeal. The most visible ones are the black finish in some exterior parts – such as the roof spoiler, rear-view side mirrors, and the surround of the front grille – the wheels, the seats, and the three-spoke multifunction steering wheel.Among the commands in this last component is the driving mode selector. The Enyaq Sportline iV offers the Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, and Individual modes.