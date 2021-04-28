Volkswagen ID.4 GTX: The 295-Horsepower GTI of Electric VW Crossovers Is Here

Volkswagen’s journey toward an all-electric lineup had been paved with a huge number of plug-in hybrids until the MEB architecture came barging into the lineup, which has been designed from the ground up to encompass an even larger number of EVs.
So far, the Germans have only unveiled the Golf-sized ID.3 and the ID.4 and ID.6 crossovers, but the ID lineup will grow exponentially in the upcoming years to include various other hatchbacks, crossovers and even sedans.
Not even a year after launching first purpose-built electric crossover, the ID.4, Volkswagen is now introducing its evil twin, set to wear the GTX nameplate, which in the future will be like a GTI for all upcoming electric Vee-dubs.
The ID.4 GTX is the first model based on VW’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB) to feature dual-motor all-wheel-drive, with a combined output of 299 PS (295 HP).
“Electric driving is simply great fun – and with the ID.4 GTX we are adding a new dimension of sportiness and dynamics,” said Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen Brand. “The most emotional member of the ID. family to date shows that electric mobility and top sporty performance are not mutually exclusive.”
Thanks to the dual-motor all-wheel drive, the sportiest ID.4 is able to accelerate from 0 to 60 kph (37 mph) in 3.2 seconds and from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds. The model’s top speed is electronically limited to 180 kph (112 mph).
Available exclusively with a 77-kWh (usable energy) lithium-ion battery, the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX has a range of 480 km (298 miles) according to WLTP, making it a tad thirstier than the single-motor ID.4 fitted with the same battery, which can achieve a range of 522 km (324 miles) WLTP.
The fun part is that the ID.4 GTX is mostly rear-wheel-drive, with the front motor kicking in instantaneously whenever the go-fast pedal is smashed to the floor or the car’s systems decide that the model needs some extra traction.
The sporty EV will be launched in Europe in summer 2021. It will start at 50,415 euros in Germany, with customers being able to apply for a (net) government grant of 7,500 euros. U.S. launch should also happen by the end of the year.
