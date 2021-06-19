Dodge Charger "Tiffany" Shows Mesmerizing Blue Wrap in Widebody Form

While we all wait for Dodge to make the next step in its muscle car journey (more on this below), owners of current models are living the HEMI life, which has gotten better and better since the 2005 introduction of the modern Charger. Of course, with all the years of market presence, many owners are turning to the aftermarket in a quest to make their examples stand out in the ever-increasing Mopar family.
Things have evolved to the point where you can now buy a Charger with a widebody straight from the showroom (actually, the WB option was introduced for the 2020 model year). And the unit sitting before us demonstrates that you don't need much to hit the mark mentioned in the intro.
To be more precise, the vast real estate offered by the muscle sedan is now covered in a shade of blue that reminds one of Tiffany, albeit with the custom car not being officially linked to the American jeweler.
The owner of the vehicle, who uses the moneymainnn_ Instagram handle, has decided to match the said hue on the brake calipers. This obviously generates stark contrast with the black wheels of the machine, and while we're talking dark items, we'll also mention the window tint of the Dodge.
Another custom touch seems to come from the illuminated SRT badge placed in the lower front apron—now that the former FCA (currently Stellantis) performance division has been disbanded, it's only natural to see enthusiasts getting all nostalgic, so perhaps this contributed to the decision of adding the said piece.
There's no mention of custom hardware in the Instagram posts showcasing the vehicle—you'll find one of these below—so we'll assume the stock 6.4-liter HEMI is in there, which means those fat rear tires are assaulted by 485 ponies.
As for the future of Dodge muscle cars, which we mentioned in the intro, a union deal between Stellantis and Unifor means we know the current Charger and Challenger are set to soldier on for three years.
And the machines may gain some of the hybridized 8-speed automatic trannies FCA ordered from ZF back in 2019.
And, given all the traction the two models have gained, we're expecting the automaker to at least keep one of them alive from 2024 onwards when everything is possible in terms of electrification.
