Dodge Charger Daytona 392 "Muscle Tank" Has Army Green Wrap, Also a Widebody

Dodge didn't waste any time when it revived the Charger for the 2006 model year, bring back the iconic Daytona name from the get-go, albeit without the massive wing and the nose cone of the NASCAR-bred original. And while the said edition has come and gone over the years, 2017 saw the company turning this into a package. And you are now looking at a 2019 example sporting this, although the muscle sedan has been taken down the aftermarket route.
Applying the said package to the Charger R/T Scat Pack turned the machine into a Daytona 392, with the factory branding being clearly visible on the machine.
However, we're here to discuss the custom treatment of the Dodge, which starts with a widebody kit supplied by Vicrez.
Peeking inside the extra-generous arches, we find custom shoes coming from Voxx Wheels, whose golden finish generates a stark contrast with the Khaki Green hue of the Inozetek wrap (the latter inspired the nickname we used in the title).
Oh, and there's an explanation for the negative fender gap: this machine features Air Life Performance air springs—you are currently looking at the pose setup, but the driver can play with the ride height at the tap of a screen, so there's no reason to fret about the update having affected the practicality of the four-door.
The lower side of the Mopar toy has been gifted with what we might call an aero armor. That includes the front splitter, side skirt extensions, as well as the diffuser-style element at the back. And yes, that's the factory boot lid spoiler adorning the upper posterior.
The build also includes small details such as the halo lights up front, whose LED technology allows the user to switch between various colors and a few red details, such as the front grille badge and air intake surrounds flanking this.
"What about the engine?" we hear you asking. Well, Jose, the owner of the machine (photos via j.ruiz693 on Instagram), doesn't mention the new output of the 6.4-liter HEMI (485 hp in factory trim), but we are told the V8 now sips on E85, so this thing should be prepared to show its taillights to quite a few cars out there.
However, we're here to discuss the custom treatment of the Dodge, which starts with a widebody kit supplied by Vicrez.
Peeking inside the extra-generous arches, we find custom shoes coming from Voxx Wheels, whose golden finish generates a stark contrast with the Khaki Green hue of the Inozetek wrap (the latter inspired the nickname we used in the title).
Oh, and there's an explanation for the negative fender gap: this machine features Air Life Performance air springs—you are currently looking at the pose setup, but the driver can play with the ride height at the tap of a screen, so there's no reason to fret about the update having affected the practicality of the four-door.
The lower side of the Mopar toy has been gifted with what we might call an aero armor. That includes the front splitter, side skirt extensions, as well as the diffuser-style element at the back. And yes, that's the factory boot lid spoiler adorning the upper posterior.
The build also includes small details such as the halo lights up front, whose LED technology allows the user to switch between various colors and a few red details, such as the front grille badge and air intake surrounds flanking this.
"What about the engine?" we hear you asking. Well, Jose, the owner of the machine (photos via j.ruiz693 on Instagram), doesn't mention the new output of the 6.4-liter HEMI (485 hp in factory trim), but we are told the V8 now sips on E85, so this thing should be prepared to show its taillights to quite a few cars out there.