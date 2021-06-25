Mars Sample Return Lander Aerohell to Be Able to Withstand 5,000 Degrees Heat

4 This High-Spec 2004 Mercury Marauder Is a Ford Crown Vic on Steroids

2 “Daisy,” the One-Off 2004 Cobra Shelby Functional Concept, Is Looking for a Home

More on this:

This Untainted 1975 Honda CB750 Four K5 Awaits Your Bids at No Reserve

It may not be cheap, but that’s exactly what you should expect when you’re dealing with a cult classic. 24 photos SOHC inline-four engine, which packs eight valves and a displacement of 736cc. Additionally, the air-cooled powerplant boasts a generous compression ratio of 9.0:1 and four Keihin carburetors with 28 mm (1.1 inches) throttle bodies.



When the tachometer reaches 8,000 spins per minute, the mechanical samurai is perfectly capable of delivering 67 horses. On the other hand, a peak torque output figure of no less than 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) will be summoned at approximately 7,000 revs. The mill is mated to a five-speed gearbox that puts the rear wheel in motion via a chain final drive, leading to a top speed of 123 mph (198 kph).



The ‘75 MY superstar will be more than happy to cover the quarter-mile distance in 13.5 seconds at 101 mph (162 kph). After inspecting these characteristics, it’s not hard to see why the iconic



You’ve read that correctly. The bike you’re seeing in this article’s photo gallery is going under the hammer at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, with a current bid of ten grand. Should you be looking to take part in this online



Besides receiving a youthful coat of paint under current ownership, the Japanese marvel was also blessed with a new four-into-four exhaust system, fresh fluids and a modern battery for good measure. Handling improvements were made possible by replacing CB750 Four K5’s aging tires with grippy alternatives on both ends. A 1975 model from Honda ’s legendary CB750 range – often referred to as the CB750 Four K5 – is brought to life by a four-strokeinline-four engine, which packs eight valves and a displacement of 736cc. Additionally, the air-cooled powerplant boasts a generous compression ratio of 9.0:1 and four Keihin carburetors with 28 mm (1.1 inches) throttle bodies.When the tachometer reaches 8,000 spins per minute, the mechanical samurai is perfectly capable of delivering 67 horses. On the other hand, a peak torque output figure of no less than 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) will be summoned at approximately 7,000 revs. The mill is mated to a five-speed gearbox that puts the rear wheel in motion via a chain final drive, leading to a top speed of 123 mph (198 kph).The ‘75 MY superstar will be more than happy to cover the quarter-mile distance in 13.5 seconds at 101 mph (162 kph). After inspecting these characteristics, it’s not hard to see why the iconic CB750 was Honda’s flagship machine during the second half of the 20th Century. Now, what if we told you that a spotless four-banger like the one we’ve just described is heading to the auction block at this very moment?You’ve read that correctly. The bike you’re seeing in this article’s photo gallery is going under the hammer at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, with a current bid of ten grand. Should you be looking to take part in this online auction , we’ll have you know that you may do so until Monday (June 28), when the bidding period will come to an end.Besides receiving a youthful coat of paint under current ownership, the Japanese marvel was also blessed with a new four-into-four exhaust system, fresh fluids and a modern battery for good measure. Handling improvements were made possible by replacing CB750 Four K5’s aging tires with grippy alternatives on both ends.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.