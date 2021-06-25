“Daisy,” the One-Off 2004 Cobra Shelby Functional Concept, Is Looking for a Home

5 1965 Shelby 427 S/C Cobra With Hand-Formed Bronze Body Is for Sale

You hear phrases like “incredible offering,” “ultimate collectible,” or “historically-charged item” a lot in conversation about certain vehicles. It’s rare to find one for which all these apply—and a bunch of others, as well. 16 photos



“Daisy” has been listed with



In this one instance, this description is not an exaggeration. Unlike most concepts, the 2004 Cobra is



Shelby was directly involved in the development of “Daisy.” The legendary auto designer also drove the concept vehicle for more than 150 miles (241 km) at Irwindale Speedway in California, ahead of the debut at the 2004 Detroit North American International Auto Show. On the occasion, Shelby said he was proud to have built a new Cobra.



The listing mentions that the Cobra concept is offered with Shelby’s autograph in the engine bay, a letter of authenticity from Ford, a build book, and a promotional brochure, alongside photos of the build process and the Shelby test drive. “Daisy” is in excellent condition, though it does show signs of use like wear signs on the steering wheel and some chips and cracks in the paint.



Theodore bought the then-non-functional concept for $825,000. When he took Jay Leno on a drive a while back, auto expert Donald Osborn estimated he could fetch as much as $3 million if he had it registered. That should offer you an idea of how much it could go for since the listing doesn’t give a



