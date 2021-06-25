2019 Corvette ZR1 Coupe With Delivery Miles Is a True Elkhart Lake Blue Stunner

Any time you can bid on a barely driven Corvette ZR1 should be considered somewhat of a special moment. It’s not every day you come across an example with delivery miles, and despite being a two-year-old car, the C7 ZR1 is easily one of the top three greatest modern-day supercars to come out of the United States.
If we had to rank it, we’d say it’s probably the second greatest, after the Ford GT. As for the third place, that could go to anything from the latest Shelby GT500 to any of the Hellcat-powered Challengers.
Back to the ZR1 Coupe, this particular example is up for grabs through Bring a Trailer with just 25 miles (40 km) on its 6.2-liter LT5 V8 engine, which by the way, comes with a monster 2.6 Eaton supercharger. Together, they combine for a total of 755 hp (765 PS) and 715 lb-ft (969 Nm) of torque straight out the box. Everything then goes to the rear wheels courtesy of an eight-speed GM 8L90 automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.
In terms of features, we really like the Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic exterior, plus the fact that it’s got the ZTK Track Performance Package, which adds the two-way adjustable rear wing and the carbon fiber front splitter end caps, resulting in 950 lbs (431 kg) of downforce at top speed.
The car also has a carbon-fiber roof, rocker panels and vents, Carbon Flash alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and Brembo carbon ceramic brakes with blue-finished calipers.
As for the interior, it’s been left undisturbed. As such, it features the 3ZR Premium Equipment Group with its carbon fiber trim, memory package, Bluetooth, sat-nav, Bose sound system, heated and ventilated Jet Black Nappa leather seats, and blue contrast stitching.
One thing we’re particularly sure of is that this flagship Vette is getting grabbed for way over sticker.
