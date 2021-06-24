This High-Spec 2004 Mercury Marauder Is a Ford Crown Vic on Steroids

While the Mercury Marauder nameplate goes back to the 1960s, it wasn’t revived until 2003 after a 33-year hiatus. Technically, the Marauder was resurrected as the Grand Marquis’s sportier counterpart, but you could just as easily consider it a better alternative to the Ford Crown Victoria, as well as the spiritual successor to the Chevy Impala SS of the 1990s.

