This High-Spec 2004 Mercury Marauder Is a Ford Crown Vic on Steroids

While the Mercury Marauder nameplate goes back to the 1960s, it wasn’t revived until 2003 after a 33-year hiatus. Technically, the Marauder was resurrected as the Grand Marquis’s sportier counterpart, but you could just as easily consider it a better alternative to the Ford Crown Victoria, as well as the spiritual successor to the Chevy Impala SS of the 1990s.
It was only in production between May of 2002 and June of 2004, and even though sales figures weren’t stellar, it did attract slightly younger buyers than the Grand Marquis, which was to be expected given its specs.
Speaking of which, the Marauder came with the Crown Vic Police Interceptor’s heavier-duty brakes and suspension components, as well as rack-and-pinion steering. Power meanwhile came from a 4.6-liter V8 engine, sending 302 hp (306 PS) and 318 lb-ft (431 Nm) of torque towards the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic gearbox. It was the same engine you’d find in that era’s Mustang Mach 1.
Now, if you’re a fan, here’s a highly optioned 2004 Dark Toreador Red example getting auctioned off through Cars and Bids. Unfortunately, it has over 113,000 miles (182,000 km) on the clock, but there are plenty of positives.
For starters, you get heated and power-adjustable front seats, power-adjustable pedals, fog lights, a rear spoiler, a sunroof, Dark Charcoal leather upholstery, and an Audiophile sound system with CD and cassette players. Then you’ve got the mods, which include 18-inch American Racing wheels and a MagnaFlow dual exhaust system.
Overall, this appears to be a well-maintained car, despite a few exterior chips and scratches, plus unspecified damage following an incident in July 2004 (as per its Carfax history). But since that took place back when the car was still brand new, all issues pertaining to the said incident have probably been resolved.
