Go Performance Undercover With This Very Low-Mileage 2004 Mercury Marauder

Mercury’s Marauder jumped across time on three separate occasions, for the 1963 grade choice on standard Mercury coupe models, for the 1969 fastback derivative of the Marquis and the 2003 reincarnation as the highest performance version of the full-size Grand Marquis. All of them quickly met their demise so they are now turning into high-value collectibles. The latter even commends close to $70k prices in trading, quite the surprise given its unassuming appearance.

19 photos