Tornado Straight-Six Engine Rumored to Debut in the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

When FCA was still a thing, the automaker was rumored to develop a straight-six engine based on the 2.0-liter Hurricane. Tornado is the codename for the brand-new powerplant, which is expected to debut in the two-row 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee along with a new transmission.
SEMA rekindled the rumor although Stellantis didn’t confirm or deny the straight-six turbocharged engine from the Global Medium Engine family. The 4xe, meanwhile, has been confirmed by the newly-formed merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and French conglomerate Group PSA.
Similar to the Wrangler 4xe and the soon-to-be-revealed Gladiator 4xe, the Grand Cherokee 4xe is expected to feature the 2.0-liter Hurricane and two electric motors. Only the transmission-mounted motor offers zero-emissions driving while the front motor/generator replaces the alternator.
375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) is more than adequate for a unibody sport utility vehicle in this segment, and the 17-kWh battery offers roughly 22 miles (35 kilometers) of EV driving range in the Wrangler 4xe.
Turning our attention back to the Tornado rumor, the five-seat Grand Cherokee with the six-cylinder option is expected with 48-volt electrification and a ZF 8HP featuring a built-in electric motor. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles ordered a lot of hybridized transmissions from ZF Friedrichshafen in July 2019, and even the next-generation Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars are expected to adopt the eco-friendly automatic transmission.
The most potent version of the ZF 8HP is the plug-in hybrid 8HP80PH, which provides up to 215 horsepower. If the powertrain is mild hybrid as the rumor suggests, the rating drops to 36 horsepower for the 8HP60MH variant.
As we’re sitting here quietly, waiting for the short-wheelbase Grand Cherokee to enter production at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit, the Grand Cherokee L is already rolling off the line at the Mack Avenue Assembly Complex. Pricing for the Pentastar V6 starts at $39,730 excluding destination charge, and the only V8 option comes in the guise of a 5.7-liter HEMI V8.
