Supercar Blondie Checks Out the GMC Hummer EV Twins, Both Feature Cheap Plastic

More on this:

1 Got a One-Ton Truck? Make It Adventure Proof With the Juno 10 Slide-In Camper

2 Vortec-Swapped 1955 GMC 100 Show and Street Truck Lived to Tell the Story, Twice

3 1959 GMC Pickup Looks Like a Farm Truck, Hides Modern Surprise Under the Hood

4 GMC Syclone Gets Digital Race Truck Conversion, Flexes V8 Muscle

5 GM to Sell Pickups, SUVs Without Start-Stop as Thousands of Cars Wait for Chips