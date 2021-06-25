Supercar Blondie Checks Out the GMC Hummer EV Twins, Both Feature Cheap Plastic

Discontinued over the Chapter 11 reorganization of General Motors, the Hummer was revived after 10 years in the guise of a truck and an SUV. Supercar Blondie had the opportunity of reviewing both in pre-production guise, and this brings us to the production schedule of the Hummer.
The fully-loaded Edition 1 is scheduled to roll off the line this fall although chances are that GMC has pushed back the all-electric pickup to late fall or winter over the microchip shortage. The 3X, which costs $99,995 before options, is coming in the fall of 2022. As for the 2X and EV2, those are planned for the spring of 2023 and spring of 2024 at $90k and $80k.
Moving on to the family-oriented SUV body style, the Edition 1 and Extreme Off-Road Package will enter production in early 2023. For whatever reason, Supercar Blondie says that it’s coming in 2024 and she’s half right. Spring 2024 is when the base EV2 will hit U.S. roads with an estimated range that exceeds 250 miles (402 kilometers) and a potent dual-motor powertrain.
The car vlogger is most fascinated by the light bar up front, and she also mentions a range of 350 miles (560 kilometers) for the Hummer EV SUV Edition 1. That’s incorrect because GMC quotes more than 300 miles (483 kilometers). Only the pickup tops 350-plus miles, which is pretty good for a colossus that weighs a simply staggering 9,046 pounds (4,103 kilograms).
If you fast forward the video to the 3:20 timestamp, you’ll notice that General Motors still cuts corners in terms of quality. The plastic used for the lower part of the dashboard is - dare I say it - hideous even by pre-production prototype standards, and that’s not exactly acceptable for such an expensive vehicle.
Skip to 9:52, and you'll further notice shabby plastic with a questionable finish on the sides of the dashboard, right after the outermost air vents. Adding insult to injury, the deployable tailgate step makes a horrid squeak when the car vlogger demonstrates the feature at the 13:45 mark. On the upside, the bedliner has a better finish than the plastic used in the Hummer’s interior.
