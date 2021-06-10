GM to Sell Pickups, SUVs Without Start-Stop as Thousands of Cars Wait for Chips

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Takes a While to Get Right, Here’s the Most Expensive One

Of course, customers who purchase a GM car without start-stop wouldn’t be able to add it at a later time. The company also doesn’t have an ETA as to when it plans to start reinstalling the system on its pickups and SUVs but says it’s working around the clock on making it happen as soon as possible. Select 2021 full-size pickups and SUVs produced by GM under the brands it owns would no longer come with the automatic start-stop system, as the company doesn’t have the necessary chips to power the tech.The company is also planning a series of upgrades for its plant near Fort Wayne, as it’s struggling with what’s being described as “tens of thousands of incomplete pickups” that have already been rolled off the assembly lines but which lack the necessary semiconductors for various electronic systems.The impacted models that will no longer come with automatic start-stop include only the 2021 versions of the following pickups and SUVs when equipped with 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8 engines: Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and GMC Sierra 1500.General Motors admits that the removal of auto start-stop could generate a slightly bigger fuel consumption, but to make up for this decision, the company is providing customers who buy one of the affected models with a $50 price cut.“By taking this measure, it will enable us to continue production of our high-demand full-size SUV and pickups as the industry continues to rebound and strengthen,” GM spokesman Kevin Kelly was quoted as saying . “Most of the affected vehicles will experience a minor reduction in fuel economy and customers will receive a $50 credit on the MSRP for affected vehicles.”Of course, customers who purchase a GM car without start-stop wouldn’t be able to add it at a later time. The company also doesn’t have an ETA as to when it plans to start reinstalling the system on its pickups and SUVs but says it’s working around the clock on making it happen as soon as possible.