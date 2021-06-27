Numbers-Matching ‘69 BMW R75/5 Gets Rejuvenated, Creeps to Auction at No Reserve

Vintage Endurance Racing Vibes Make Their Presence Felt on This Honda CBR600RR

Today, we’re continuing the trend of bringing notable online auctions into the spotlight. 23 photos



At about 6,200 rpm, the air-cooled mill is fully capable of feeding 50 horses to a four-speed transmission, which spins the rear hoop via a shaft final drive. When the tachometer hits 5,000 revs per minute, the powerplant will gladly summon a peak torque output figure of 44 pound-feet (60 Nm).



Ultimately, this state of affairs allows the Beemer to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 6.4 seconds, while top speed is rated at 108 mph (175 kph). The powertrain components are embraced by a steel double cradle skeleton that sits on telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.



Stopping power is supplied by a 200 mm (7.9 inches) duplex drum brake on the front wheel, joined by a simplex module with an identical diameter on the opposite end. The Bavarian superstar boasts a curb weight of 463 pounds (210 kg), and its wheelbase measures 54.5 inches (1,385 mm).



You might be wondering why we took the time to bring these technical specifications to your attention. Well, we think you’ll be delighted to learn that a reconditioned (and numbers-matching) ‘69 MY R75/5 is making its way to the auction block at no reserve! As of this time, the highest bid is placed at 2,800 bucks, and you’ll be able to submit yours until Wednesday, June 30.



The bike’s 745cc fiend was subjected to an extensive makeover earlier this year, as were its gearbox and wiring harness. Vital fluids have been replaced under current ownership, while the aging saddle, battery and tires were all deleted in favor of modern alternatives. Furthermore, the rear 18-inch wheel sports a refurbished drum unit for good measure. Needless to say, we’d strongly encourage that you visit the BaT We can probably all agree that Motorrad’s legendary R75/5 is one gorgeous piece of mechanical artwork. A 1969 model from BMW ’s range is powered by a four-stroke 745cc boxer-twin engine that prides itself with two constant-depression Bing carbs, four valves and a compression ratio of 9.0:1.At about 6,200 rpm, the air-cooled mill is fully capable of feeding 50 horses to a four-speed transmission, which spins the rear hoop via a shaft final drive. When the tachometer hits 5,000 revs per minute, the powerplant will gladly summon a peak torque output figure of 44 pound-feet (60 Nm).Ultimately, this state of affairs allows the Beemer to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 6.4 seconds, while top speed is rated at 108 mph (175 kph). The powertrain components are embraced by a steel double cradle skeleton that sits on telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.Stopping power is supplied by a 200 mm (7.9 inches) duplex drum brake on the front wheel, joined by a simplex module with an identical diameter on the opposite end. The Bavarian superstar boasts a curb weight of 463 pounds (210 kg), and its wheelbase measures 54.5 inches (1,385 mm).You might be wondering why we took the time to bring these technical specifications to your attention. Well, we think you’ll be delighted to learn that a reconditioned (and numbers-matching) ‘69 MY R75/5 is making its way to the auction block at no reserve! As of this time, the highest bid is placed at 2,800 bucks, and you’ll be able to submit yours until Wednesday, June 30.The bike’s 745cc fiend was subjected to an extensive makeover earlier this year, as were its gearbox and wiring harness. Vital fluids have been replaced under current ownership, while the aging saddle, battery and tires were all deleted in favor of modern alternatives. Furthermore, the rear 18-inch wheel sports a refurbished drum unit for good measure. Needless to say, we’d strongly encourage that you visit the BaT website for a closer look at this restored German treasure.

