5 BMW X3 M Looks Fast, Doesn't Sound Amazing at the Nurburgring

3 This 1962 Corvette Lookalike Features C5 Underpinnings, Is Heading to Auction

More on this:

Dodge Charger Redeye Gets Owned by BMW X3 M, Crossover Is a 10-Second Car

The 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye has more power available on tap than some modern supercars. However, it doesn’t really know how to handle all that oomph, and like its two-door siblings, the hot Challengers, it needs someone extremely skilled behind the wheel, and a little bit of luck, not to mention perfect tires and a dry surface, to prove its mettle. 6 photos



Now, we have no idea whether it has been modified in any way, yet we wouldn’t be surprised if it was, because it is a 10-second car, having completed the quarter mile in 10.893 seconds, at almost 126 mph (203 kph). The Dodge wasn’t that far behind either, as only a couple of tenths of a second, and about 1 mph (~1.5 kph), separated it from the its ad-hoc challenger.



The latter was on the prowl on that day, as besides the Charger Redeye, it also lineup at the start line next to other machines. In the next race, it went head-to-head with a



The



Despite warming up the tires on their Charger Redeye , the person behind the wheel of this super sedan failed to beat a BMW X3 M down the quarter mile. When the lights turned green, both rides set off, and thanks to that brilliant M-tuned xDrive all-wheel drive system, the Bimmer crossed the finish line first.Now, we have no idea whether it has been modified in any way, yet we wouldn’t be surprised if it was, because it is a 10-second car, having completed the quarter mile in 10.893 seconds, at almost 126 mph (203 kph). The Dodge wasn’t that far behind either, as only a couple of tenths of a second, and about 1 mph (~1.5 kph), separated it from the its ad-hoc challenger.The latter was on the prowl on that day, as besides the Charger Redeye, it also lineup at the start line next to other machines. In the next race, it went head-to-head with a C5 generation Chevrolet Corvette , in yet another Germany vs. America comparison, and it completed the run a bit quicker than before, at a slightly higher top speed.The X3 M in question wasn’t going to settle for that, as it also tried its luck against a Challenger Hellcat, but did the two-door Dodge revenge its slightly longer sibling from before? Or did the high-riding BMW simply annihilated it? The answer lies below on video, so you know what to do.