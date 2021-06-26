Kevin Hart’s Brand New, Custom 1977 Ford Bronco Is a $140,000 Off-Road Machine

Few other celebrities are as die-hard car enthusiasts and collectors as funnyman Kevin Hart is. No wonder, then, that his name can add several tens of thousands of dollars in value to a vehicle, when it’s flipped on the used market.
Look no further than Hart’s custom 1977 Ford Bronco for example. Hart owns several, highly custom builds, one more impressive than the other, and the Bronco, though a superb example, was one that got little media attention while he still had it. In 2019, he brought it with him during a taping for Jay Leno’s Garage, as you can see in the video below, starting at the 3-minute mark.
On that occasion, he admitted he’d hardly driven it, least of all off-road. Leno found that hilarious, cracking jokes about how this would be the perfect offroad vehicle for the golf course, but it was all on good fun. Leno’s valuation of the vehicle was of $57,000.
In November 2020, the same Bronco sold online for $81,000, which was higher than Leno’s valuation but still considerably low for a celebrity-owned car – particularly one as impressive as this one. Earlier this month, the Bronco traded hands once more, at a Barrett-Jackson auction and, with Hart’s name used in the listing, it eventually sold for $140,000. $139,700, if you want the exact number.
Simple math will show you that Hart’s name added $58,700 in value to the vehicle.
Not that the Bronco wasn’t a build worthy of such a solid investment without the celebrity association. Powered by a 5.0-liter fuel-injected 302ci V8 mated to a three-speed automatic transmission and a Dana twin-stick transfer case, the Bronco comes with Crane electronic ignition (powered by an Optima battery hidden under the passenger seat), custom exhaust with MagnaFlow mufflers, and custom aluminum radiator with a free-flowing K&N intake air filter element. Custom suspension and 35-inch Nitto Trail Grappler M/T tires on color-matched 17-inch Fuel wheels make it perfect for off-roading. Not on the golf course.
The interior in black leather with red stitching is beautiful and practical: reclining bucket seats in the front and a bench in the back, ample leg room, and a top audio system. A new soft-top was included with the offer. The Bronco was sold with just 700 miles (1,126 km) registered since the restomod was completed.
