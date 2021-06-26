4 This Untainted 1975 Honda CB750 Four K5 Awaits Your Bids at No Reserve

3 Restored 1978 Triumph Bonneville T140 Comes Into the Spotlight Looking Glamorous

More on this:

Thoroughly Reconditioned 1966 BMW R50/2 Hits the Online Auction Stage

It’s time for you to crack into that piggybank and submit your bid for this timeless head-turner at no reserve. 25 photos



I mean, would you just look at this graceful



In the cockpit, you’ll notice Albert mirrors mounted on the headlight housing, as well as a chrome handlebar sporting fresh levers, Magura grips and bar-end blinkers from Hella’s catalog. Now that we’ve pointed out the modifications applied to Motorrad’s showstopper, let’s take a minute to remind ourselves about its technical characteristics.



The ‘66 MY R50/2 houses a four-stroke 494cc boxer-twin mill within its tubular steel double cradle skeleton. At approximately 5,800 rpm, the air-cooled fiend is capable of feeding 26 horses to a four-speed transmission, which spins the rear hoop with the assistance of a shaft final drive. Ultimately, this whole ordeal enables the German machine to reach a modest top speed of 87 mph (140 kph).



If you’re beginning to consider placing your bid on Bavaria’s retro superstar, you’ve still got a few days to do so. The auctioning period is open until Monday afternoon (June 28), and you’ll need a little over seven grand to become the top bidder. All things considered, it’s perfectly reasonable to say this impeccable Of all the classic two-wheelers you’ll find on Bring A Trailer, reconditioned Beemers seem to be the most frequent occurrence. As we scroll down the list of ongoing BaT auctions, we're greeted by an abundance of old-school Bavarians that appear to have just come off the assembly line. To be frank, it’s virtually impossible for a moto-loving petrolhead not to feel hyped when browsing through these mechanical artifacts.I mean, would you just look at this graceful BMW R50/2 produced back in 1966? Not only is the bike extremely well kept, it also comes with an assortment of aftermarket accessories and a thoroughly refurbished powerplant. The spark plugs and carburetors have been replaced with modern alternatives as of 2015, while the petcock and throttle linkage were both rebuilt three years later.In the cockpit, you’ll notice Albert mirrors mounted on the headlight housing, as well as a chrome handlebar sporting fresh levers, Magura grips and bar-end blinkers from Hella’s catalog. Now that we’ve pointed out the modifications applied to Motorrad’s showstopper, let’s take a minute to remind ourselves about its technical characteristics.The ‘66 MY R50/2 houses a four-stroke 494cc boxer-twin mill within its tubular steel double cradle skeleton. At approximately 5,800 rpm, the air-cooled fiend is capable of feeding 26 horses to a four-speed transmission, which spins the rear hoop with the assistance of a shaft final drive. Ultimately, this whole ordeal enables the German machine to reach a modest top speed of 87 mph (140 kph).If you’re beginning to consider placing your bid on Bavaria’s retro superstar, you’ve still got a few days to do so. The auctioning period is open until Monday afternoon (June 28), and you’ll need a little over seven grand to become the top bidder. All things considered, it’s perfectly reasonable to say this impeccable R50/2 should be worth your full attention!

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.