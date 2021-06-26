Ex-Royalty Mercedes-Benz SL60 Is a Rare and Expensive AMG Machine

Fast and Furious 9 is now been shown in theaters around the world. 20 years ago the first film of the series gave me a nudge into pursuing a life around cars, but today I couldn't care less about the Saga. I'm just sitting here, wishing someone would make a documentary revolving around the Sultan of Brunei's car collection.
A collection which most people in the industry will label as the biggest ever. Depending on your sources, you can expect a number between 5 to 7 thousand cars in total. Reportedly, the Sultan has access to more than 300 Ferraris, and 11 of those are supposed to be F40s! Can you even think of anyone on the planet that has more than one F40 at home? Having more than two is already pushing it.
As this is the second AMG that belonged to the Sultan I've come across in the past few days, I started doing some digging. I was curious to see how many AMGs have made it into his hands, and according to several sources, he should have around 200 of them all in all. Think Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR. Only 26 road-going units were ever built, 20 of each were coupes and 6 roadsters. Well, the Sultan supposedly has one of each!
Not only that, but his Highness is famous for having ordered cars that never existed before, unique models that were built specifically to cater to his needs. And one shocking example is the Mercedes-Benz S73 T AMG, the only S-Class station wagon ever to come out of Affalterbach. But the fact that it was an S-Wagon is not the most impressive aspect of it all. Because the engine in this car would later go on to be used in the production model Pagani Zonda S.
R129, SLs were ever built, but this car is not a very common sight.
The Sultan ordered this car in 1992 so that he could drive it in Brunei, but of course, he wouldn't settle for an average SL500. So the car was to be fully rebuilt by AMG, starting with a new 6.0-liter engine, rated for just under 400 horsepower, along with a full exhaust system, AMG suspension, and brakes. The car was also fitted with an AMG generation 1 body kit, and a set of 3-piece split alloy wheels painted to match the bodywork.
The seller states that just 164 R129 SL500s were built by AMG and that only a fraction of those came in right-hand drive. And yes, that may be bothersome for you if you live in the United States or any other country in which everyone's driving LHD cars. But I'm sure a conversion can be arranged, or that an LHD car can be tracked down if money's not an issue.
The car is currently located in London, in the United Kingdom, and the asking price for it is $113,123. For that kind of budget, you could of course opt to buy a brand new Mercedes-Benz SL 550 Roadster. And although that might be faster, more comfortable, and easier to drive, it's not going to be as good of an investment as the Sultan's ex-car.
