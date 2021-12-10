Toyota GR Supra Joins LEGO Family Just in Time for the Holidays

Fans of LEGO Speed Champions sets, together with fans of the Toyota GR Supra, can rejoice as the Japanese sports car is finally available as a 299-piece toy for children ages 7 or older, although you can easily enjoy it even as an adult, despite it not being as complex as a LEGO Technic set.
The Supra set comes with accessories such as a Toyota mini driver figure (equipped with a racing suit, safety helmet and wrench), commemorative packaging and an extra set of wheels (just the alloys part). This is the newest addition to the LEGO Speed Champions family, and it is already available to order for a price of $19.99.
“Packed with realistic details, this authentic replica provides an engaging building experience, is perfect for display and awesome for high-energy racing action,” said the toy manufacturer. Now, we wouldn’t go as far as to call it an “authentic replica”, but that’s just us. Even “replica” is a bit of a stretch, but we’ll allow it.
The LEGO GR Supra measures over 1.5 inches (4 cm) in height, 6 inches (16 cm) in length and 2.5 inches (7 cm) in width. Meanwhile, thanks to its wider 8-stud chassis, it has sufficient room for 2 minifigurines.
Pro tip: whenever you feel like mixing it up, you can remove the roof, windshield and side windows, resulting in a Supra speedster-type of appearance. Of course, such a car doesn’t exist in real life, but there’s no reason why it shouldn't exist in your or your kid’s imagination.
In the end, those of you who would rather take such “collectibles” more seriously can always stick to the more expensive Technic series. Those sets usually feature nearly twice as many pieces as Speed Champions sets and do a much better job replicating the actual car’s aesthetics – although they still look a bit quirky.
“Packed with realistic details, this authentic replica provides an engaging building experience, is perfect for display and awesome for high-energy racing action,” said the toy manufacturer. Now, we wouldn’t go as far as to call it an “authentic replica”, but that’s just us. Even “replica” is a bit of a stretch, but we’ll allow it.
The LEGO GR Supra measures over 1.5 inches (4 cm) in height, 6 inches (16 cm) in length and 2.5 inches (7 cm) in width. Meanwhile, thanks to its wider 8-stud chassis, it has sufficient room for 2 minifigurines.
Pro tip: whenever you feel like mixing it up, you can remove the roof, windshield and side windows, resulting in a Supra speedster-type of appearance. Of course, such a car doesn’t exist in real life, but there’s no reason why it shouldn't exist in your or your kid’s imagination.
In the end, those of you who would rather take such “collectibles” more seriously can always stick to the more expensive Technic series. Those sets usually feature nearly twice as many pieces as Speed Champions sets and do a much better job replicating the actual car’s aesthetics – although they still look a bit quirky.