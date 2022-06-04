Military-Themed Rolls-Royce Cullinan Ready to Deploy British Luxury Freedom Stateside

Here’s something to think about: how many shades have you seen the Rolls-Royce Cullinan dressed in so far? In all likelihood, the answer is around five, with black, white, gray, and the occasional red, and blue, making the list.
This one, however, sports a green hue, and it’s not the typical British Racing Green, but one that brings a very military-ish theme to the luxury SUV. We don’t know if it is paint or vinyl, and it doesn’t really matter, as we do dig the looks, especially with several black parts providing contrast, including the wheels.
Now, these do require a separate paragraph, as they are the main attraction, in Vossen’s vision anyway, as it is this company that has supplied them. Due to the multi-spoke design, and Rolls-Royce center caps, they look very similar to the OEM offering, and that’s definitely a good thing. Shod in Pirelli tires, they measure 24 inches in diameter, which is the biggest size available. Other choices include the 23-, 22-, 20-, and 19-inch, available in one of 48 different finishes.
Dubbed the S17-16, the alloys are far from being exclusive to models made by the British brand. In fact, they have been equipped with other expensive machines from Mercedes, such as the G-Class, GLS, GLE, and S-Class, as well as the Porsche Panamera. Vossen’s official website reveals that at least one Rolls-Royce Ghost sits on this set too, as well as a different Cullinan, both of them with a black finish.
Although not the best-looking Rolls, the Cullinan is very important to the company. It is their first-ever high-rider, taking on the likes of the Bentley Bentayga, and some say that it is arguably the best choice in the segment for people who don’t know how much money they have in the bank. It came out in 2018, and so far, it has become a jet set favorite.
