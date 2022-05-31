White Chromed Rolls-Royce Cullinan Switches to Matching Black and Miami Blue

We all know that fashion trends come and go. So, why not hedge all your bets even when embarking on a custom ultra-luxury SUV adventure with a little help from “not your typical wrap.”
Fashion – just like the significant others in our lives, you cannot live without it, but also sometimes you cannot live with it, either. Sure, perhaps the Dutch philosopher and Christian scholar Desiderius Erasmus Roterodamus meant something else with that quote and it should not be applied to posh automotive creations. Alas, cars are often compared to ladies, so why not extrapolate?
With the Rolls-Royce Cullinan battling super-SUV stuff like the Lambo Urus and other ultra-luxury or premium high-riders for ultimate baller supremacy, it has become a very common sight among the creation reel of affluent aftermarket outlets. Both for the right and wrong reasons.
Let us take the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA for example, even if, this time around, they did not pass by any humongous gas prices. Yet, they still managed to cause controversy and a few good laughs with their latest custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan build. And, no, this is not the same murdered-out widebody Novitec example that rode stealthily past those Cali gas prices in search of a fight with every SUV out there – but especially the Matte Dark Gray widebody Lambo Urus that followed quickly after.
Notice the remaining chrome details, the aftermarket wheels, or the Miami Blue pinstripe, and then be amazed by the cool switch from white-chrome-stock to wrapped black. So, if the fashion changes, the owner can always go back to the initial appearance – but right now, they wanted the exterior black and with a little blue nod to the interior, as the color mix now stylishly matches the cockpit treatment.
Plus, “this is not your typical wrap” because it is a full gloss black PPF (paint protection film) by Hexis – aka a clear bra. But do you think RDB LA’s Insta fans cared about that? Nope, they were too busy dropping LOLs based on the quirky looks of the hidden blue jump seats! At least they did not sway towards the gas prices running gag yet again…
