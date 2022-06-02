White Rolls-Royce Cullinan Comes With Blue Seats, Just Like Za'Darius Smith Wanted

The fun part of customizing your car is you have almost unlimited options. You can get an elegant-looking exterior and unleash your imagination for the interior, just like NFL star Za’Darius Smith did, who just got a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a colorful interior.
Cars are often used to make a statement, be it about your wealth, status, or need for speed. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the first and only SUV in the British car manufacturer’s lineup, is one of the top choices for celebrities and other affluent connoisseurs. It provides comfort, style, and quite a performance, with all the luxury the brand entails.
Minnesota Vikings’ Za’Darius Smith is the latest athlete to add a Cullinan to his collection and he made sure he customized it to his heart’s desire. For the project, the NFL outside linebacker contacted Champion Motoring, a dealership from San Diego, California, that offers the rich and famous the opportunity to get their exotics exactly how they want them.
In this case, the 29-year-old football star opted for a fully loaded, bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan, marking his first “foreign” vehicle. It comes with a white exterior and has been fitted with 26” matching wheels from Forgiato. When it comes to the interior, Smith opted for a blue cabin. The SUV has a Starlight Headliner on a black roof and offers several entertainment options for the passengers, with two screens attached to the back of the front seats.
Introduced in 2018, the Cullinan comes with Rolls-Royce's powerful, 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, which, mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivers 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 revs and a torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to both axles.
The SUV is able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph). Smith shared his enthusiasm, hopping in the comments of the set Champion Motoring shared, saying that his new ride looks “good, like right on,” adding two fire emojis.
