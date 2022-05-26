Tesla Plaid Looks Great Murdered-Out, but Only When Lowered on Masterpiece Wheels

We must admit, after seeing so many quarter-mile dragstrip encounters between Plaids and their ICE rivals, we started imagining that only Tesla is doing the ET killing and it may never end up murdered out. At least, not by anything stock or on four wheels.
However, just as fans have started to expect the unexpected at any self-respecting Dragway, preconceptions, too, are always ready to be discarded. Thus, here is a custom Tesla Model S Plaid gunning with poise, sense, and sensibility (or, at least that is what we are imagining) for the niche murdered-out look. Call it stealthy, claim it to be outrageous, but no matter what you say – do not dare speak ill of adopting the Masterpiece lifestyle.
This is because the Tesla Model S Plaid example is seen here featured by the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB Wheels, a division of the aftermarket greats from RDB LA, has been cooked up a bit hunkered down on the company’s Masterpiece wheel series. And, frankly, despite the self-righteous moniker, these aftermarket wheels are spot on to compliment the feisty all-black attitude.
Even better, there was no need for additional alterations, and the wheelset was fitted on factory size tires, so we can easily imagine the owner wanted to keep the Plaid’s quarter-mile dragstrip abilities intact… while also looking ready to stand out in any crowd when battling any foe for ultimate track glory. As for other details, there are none – not even a quick peek inside the cabin to see if there was anything custom in there as well.
Well, perhaps that is for the better, as that steering yoke still has not grown on us even after so much time since it was implemented by the merry band of Musk and Co. employees. Come to think about it, the all-black look is also probably the best way to conceal any production mishap – you know, Tesla is as well known for its performance as it is for those pesky quality issues.
This is because the Tesla Model S Plaid example is seen here featured by the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB Wheels, a division of the aftermarket greats from RDB LA, has been cooked up a bit hunkered down on the company’s Masterpiece wheel series. And, frankly, despite the self-righteous moniker, these aftermarket wheels are spot on to compliment the feisty all-black attitude.
Even better, there was no need for additional alterations, and the wheelset was fitted on factory size tires, so we can easily imagine the owner wanted to keep the Plaid’s quarter-mile dragstrip abilities intact… while also looking ready to stand out in any crowd when battling any foe for ultimate track glory. As for other details, there are none – not even a quick peek inside the cabin to see if there was anything custom in there as well.
Well, perhaps that is for the better, as that steering yoke still has not grown on us even after so much time since it was implemented by the merry band of Musk and Co. employees. Come to think about it, the all-black look is also probably the best way to conceal any production mishap – you know, Tesla is as well known for its performance as it is for those pesky quality issues.