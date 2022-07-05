Sprinkled and Gold-Plated Black 1947/1959 Chevy Corvette Sparks Massive C1 Polemics

Those automotive aficionados connected to the West Coast aftermarket vibes know, for sure, that the good folks over at Forgiato or RDB LA (just to name a couple of big players) are both experts and great professionals. But they can still lay out a carefully set trap for all others to fall in.
Let us take Hollywood, California-based RDB LA for a gloriously cool, ritzy example. They usually dabble with all sorts of mysteriously modern stuff like unique Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury SUVs, flashy Maybach S-Class limousines, or full carbon fiber McLaren 720S supercars, among many others. But now and then, they also take a vintage commission.
Still, even their introduction comes with a surprising question: “ever thought you would see a gold-plated (and sprinkled) 1959 Chevrolet Corvette C1 here?” Well, as it turns out, never say never because there is a baller of “America’s Sports Car” staring us right gold and black in the face from behind the aftermarket outlet’s social media channels.
By the way, their initial Instagram post was a big trap – claiming they were driving a “1947 Stingray Corvette.” Most people noticed something is amiss at least with the year, as the C1’s official history kicks off in 1953. As it turns out, they waited a bit so that everyone kicked off the polemics, and only then flaunted the complete explanation in the traditional YouTube episode (which also includes modern stuff like a widebody Lambo Urus featuring a matching set of wheels).
All posts have been neatly embedded below, complete with the finishing Insta touch that acts as the cream of the crop: a few stunning beauty shots with the gold-plated and gold-sprinkled black ‘Vette enjoying the Hollywood sun and ritzy backdrop… complete with accent details. Now that is something you can really call a huge vintage treat!
Still, even their introduction comes with a surprising question: “ever thought you would see a gold-plated (and sprinkled) 1959 Chevrolet Corvette C1 here?” Well, as it turns out, never say never because there is a baller of “America’s Sports Car” staring us right gold and black in the face from behind the aftermarket outlet’s social media channels.
By the way, their initial Instagram post was a big trap – claiming they were driving a “1947 Stingray Corvette.” Most people noticed something is amiss at least with the year, as the C1’s official history kicks off in 1953. As it turns out, they waited a bit so that everyone kicked off the polemics, and only then flaunted the complete explanation in the traditional YouTube episode (which also includes modern stuff like a widebody Lambo Urus featuring a matching set of wheels).
All posts have been neatly embedded below, complete with the finishing Insta touch that acts as the cream of the crop: a few stunning beauty shots with the gold-plated and gold-sprinkled black ‘Vette enjoying the Hollywood sun and ritzy backdrop… complete with accent details. Now that is something you can really call a huge vintage treat!