Sprinkled and Gold-Plated Black 1947/1959 Chevy Corvette Sparks Massive C1 Polemics

5 Jul 2022, 11:57 UTC ·
Those automotive aficionados connected to the West Coast aftermarket vibes know, for sure, that the good folks over at Forgiato or RDB LA (just to name a couple of big players) are both experts and great professionals. But they can still lay out a carefully set trap for all others to fall in.
Let us take Hollywood, California-based RDB LA for a gloriously cool, ritzy example. They usually dabble with all sorts of mysteriously modern stuff like unique Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury SUVs, flashy Maybach S-Class limousines, or full carbon fiber McLaren 720S supercars, among many others. But now and then, they also take a vintage commission.

Still, even their introduction comes with a surprising question: “ever thought you would see a gold-plated (and sprinkled) 1959 Chevrolet Corvette C1 here?” Well, as it turns out, never say never because there is a baller of “America’s Sports Car” staring us right gold and black in the face from behind the aftermarket outlet’s social media channels.

By the way, their initial Instagram post was a big trap – claiming they were driving a “1947 Stingray Corvette.” Most people noticed something is amiss at least with the year, as the C1’s official history kicks off in 1953. As it turns out, they waited a bit so that everyone kicked off the polemics, and only then flaunted the complete explanation in the traditional YouTube episode (which also includes modern stuff like a widebody Lambo Urus featuring a matching set of wheels).

All posts have been neatly embedded below, complete with the finishing Insta touch that acts as the cream of the crop: a few stunning beauty shots with the gold-plated and gold-sprinkled black ‘Vette enjoying the Hollywood sun and ritzy backdrop… complete with accent details. Now that is something you can really call a huge vintage treat!

