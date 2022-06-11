Chris Brown Mom's C7 Corvette Back at the Shop After Sun Damage or Bad Paint Job

Besides filling our lives in the 2000s with some of the greatest hits, Chris Brown has a soft spot for customized, fast cars. Last month, Breezy treated his mom to a lime-green widebody Corvette C7. Barely a month later, it’s back to the shop due to sun damage or a bad paint job.
We are not sure if the Corvette’s back due to sun damage or just a bad paint job, but the folks over at RDB LA, mention the initial paint job was of poor quality.
“This car, I guess from sitting outside and the paint not being of amazing quality, was all burnt. The paint was literally burnt down through the clear coat to the paint, so it was not salvageable,” Vik Tchalikian of RDB LA said.
Breezy took the car to RDB LA for a wrap job, but since the work was so bad, they had to sand it down and prime it before wrapping it.
Chris Brown loves his rides as much as he loves making music. So, for Mother’s day, the superstar R&B singer treated his mom to a customized C7 Corvette convertible.
It’s a seventh-generation produced between 2014 and 2019. We are not sure if it's modded, but a stock version packs a 6.2-liter V8 paired to a six-speed automatic transmission making 444 hp (450 ps) and 450 lb-ft (610 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels. It can do 0 to 60 mph (100 kph) in just over 4-seconds with a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
RDB LA didn’t do the initial widebody kit and paint job, and from the look of things, Breezy might not have liked the turnout of events and sought a second opinion from them.
According to RDB LA, the car must have been sitting for a while and was damaged by the sun. Since the paint job wasn’t of good quality, the best alternative was to do a wrap.
“Chris Brown gifted this to his mom, and his mom really likes green, and it is a really cool Corvette, but unfortunately, the paint was bad,” Tchalikian said.
