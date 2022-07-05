Slim Thug's Custom Forgiato Trike Could Make Even Darth Vader, Batman His Fans

The last couple of times we caught wind (in his hair, as it turns out on this occasion) of some vehicular exploits of rapper Stayve Jerome Thomas (better known by his stage name Slim Thug), he was enjoying both vintage and modern black stuff. Plus, there was also a shade of Forgiato Designs in there.
The renowned American artist was making both a Caddy Escalade feel already platinum (just like his hit debut album) by wearing donk-like 30-inch Forgiato Designs chrome wheels and vintage performance car fans appreciate him a little more. That was because a little while later he also flaunted a Chevy Impala SS that felt properly laid down on matching black ‘Forgis.’
Now, the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts from Forgiato have done it again, this time around (social media) uncovering the contemporary rapper hero’s association with a cool, bespoke trike. Naturally, the artist continued to showcase his passion for the company’s forged wheel designs even when getting rid of one wheel and settling for something that rides fast on just three of them.
This custom trike was allegedly built for Slim Thug by none other than Erik Contreras, the man behind Houston, Texas-based Power House Custom Cycles. They seem to be veritable specialists of custom bikes (two wheels, trikes, sidecars, the whole nine yards) and Slim Thug’s commission was, of course, as black as possible to perhaps try and make both Darth Vader and Batman envious – or, better yet, his ardent social media fans!
Anyway, there are not a lot of details about what makes this bespoke trike ride like a charm with Slim Thug on top of it. But of course, that has not stopped the legions of enthusiasts from at least speculating about the size of the motorcycle wheels – bets have gone up as far as 34 inches for the front piece. So, what is your opinion on that matter?
