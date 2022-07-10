Vintage and Modern Rolls-Royce Models Meet to Celebrate 114 Years of the Ghost

The purest expression of Rolls-Royce, the Ghost nameplate has carried on for more than a century, cementing the brand’s reputation for quality and timeless luxury. Past and present recently met at a private owners club, where the original was put next to its modern-day namesake, 114 years after its initial debut.
The 2022 Rolls-Royce Owners Club Meet in San Diego was the perfect occasion for the brand, together with owners and enthusiasts, to celebrate more than a century of Ghost. They did that by bringing together old and new models of the Rolls-Royce Ghost. Two spectacular examples of the iconic Silver Ghost and two 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost commissions met to please the eyes of the attendants.
Since the debut of Silver Ghost in 1907, the nameplate has set motoring and luxury standards in the automotive industry. They are a stamp of durability, too, as more than 70 percent of Rolls-Royce cars to have ever been commissioned continue to roam the roads today.
A 1921 Silver Ghost was present at the special family gathering, and this is a well-preserved model that has been in the USA for nearly 100 years. It features 25 of its 28 original tools and still has the original handbooks from the factory. Its owners say they drive the vintage piece of art regularly and show it to the world every chance they get at shows and tours.
An open-top Ghost model built in 1923 was also present at the event, and just like its slightly older sibling, this Rolls isn’t a garage queen either. Its North Carolina-based owners say they drive their Silver Ghost regularly. They traveled more than 100,000 miles in the Claret Red beauty and made trips to South Africa, Europe, and even Alaska. They say the car’s engine is original but they added a tall overdrive gear for smoother rides on the open highway.
The vintage examples were joined by a neat 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost, showcasing the British brand’s concept of “post-opulence.” Though free of unnecessary adornments, the modern Ghost still includes elements crafted from the highest quality materials and the latest technology, and every feature is available at the touch of a button.
A Black Badge Ghost also joined the reunion, completing the picture with a darker, edgier version of the iconic car and proving that the brand can cater even to the more aggressive Rolls-Royce enthusiasts and collectors. It comes with a darkened chrome on the outside to achieve the more aggressive look and a tuned 6.75-liter twin-turbo V-12 for more torque and horsepower.
When looking at old and new side by side, they couldn’t be more different in terms of exterior design. Where the Silver Ghosts are upright and stately, the modern-day Ghosts are more restrained and refined, with notable design and engineering enhancements. Check out the gallery and feast your eyes on Rolls-Royce’s most successful name for the past century.
