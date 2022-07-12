Custom Solis Yellow McLaren 720S Features Lots of Carbon via Full RYFT Widebody Kit

When you dwell on Sunset Boulevard, right in the heart of Los Angeles, interesting things always happen. So, the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA have another YouTube vlog episode quickly out and about.
But on this occasion, we are not interested in a lime green 'Vette. Not anymore, at least, because we already know that Chris Brown’s mom will be satisfied with the repairs done on her previously sunburnt C7 Chevy Corvette. Now that “America’s sports car” is finally fixed, we can get down to some custom Solis Yellow action.
And it is all courtesy of the same venue, with the rolling action and other shenanigans (some of them involving ice cream) kicking off at the 1:58 mark in the video embedded below. Naturally, as always, the team was also graceful enough to include a solo hero feature – both while moving and standing still – on Instagram, and, of course, we also have those cool pieces right below after you scroll down from the YT video.
So, the real star of the vlog episode is a very British McLaren 720S that arrived at the shop for a very California-like transformation. Now the 710-horsepower 4.0-liter M840T twin-turbocharged V8-equipped supercar – which sounds like an absolute hoot while cruising along downtown LA – is dressed up in a summer-like Solis Yellow and it also features complete widebody morphing.
This beautiful McLaren color “is not quite often found or modified” but on top of that, the RDB LA guys also painted and installed a full RYFT widebody kit that is draped in what feels like tons of carbon fiber to contrast and compliment the bespoke yellow color. As for performance, there are no obvious signs of tampering with the powertrain – and there is no need for that as we all know how McLaren loves to grossly underrate the real hp figures of its models!
