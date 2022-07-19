Manny Khoshbin's Wife Leyla Milani Looks Radiant in Photo Shoot in Her Rolls-Royce Dawn

Manny Khoshbin is famous for his love for limited-edition exotics, but when it comes to their day-to-day activities, the family drives Rolls-Royces. And his wife, Leyla Milani-Khoshbin, looks radiant in an impromptu photo shoot with her white Rolls-Royce Dawn.
Real estate mogul Manny Khoshbin is also famous for his passion for cars. He has a YouTube channel where he displays his collection that includes several one-of-one models or extremely limited exotics.
But he and his wife have a few Rolls-Royces in their garage for their day-to-day activities, all in white. Manny usually goes for a Phantom Drophead, while his wife, Leyla Milani-Khoshbin, has a 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost. Their “family car” is also another Ghost, but an older model.
Leyla's latest Instagram post shows her all in the exclusive company of a white, luxurious 2021 Rolls-Royce Dawn, proving that they make the best pair out there in a black and white combo. The Canadian-American model and former actress posed with the suicide doors open while sitting in the driver’s seat. She captioned it: “Sporty spice.”
The interior carries over the same color scheme, looking sophisticated and comfortable. The British luxury car manufacturer placed its powerful 6.6-liter V12 under the hood of the luxury convertible. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit sends 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) of torque to all wheels.
The Dawn can go from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5 seconds and has a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Although she doesn’t seem to share Manny’s passion for extremely limited models, during their recent holiday in Southern Europe, Leyla got the chance to sit in the passenger’s seat of another convertible, this time a classic one, a Porsche 356 Speedster, which they rented at Lake Como, in Italy.
The Khoshbins own several Rolls-Royces because “they’re all different,” Manny said in the past. They’re also parked together next to his gym where he works out.
