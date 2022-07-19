BMW M4 50th Anniversary Edition Costs an Insane Amount of Money, and That's Before Markups

Remember the BMW M4 Edition 50 that the M Division unveiled back in May as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations? Probably not, as they’re selling it almost everywhere, save for North America, but either way, we now know how much it costs.
Keep in mind that the information is official, as it came from the company’s Spanish branch, and reveals the recommended retail price in the sunny Western European country. Only 20 out of the 700 copies that will be made will make their way to Spain, priced from €143,997 ($145,938) for the Competition Coupe (eight units), and €146,604 ($148,580) for the Competition xDrive Coupe (12 units).
Apparently, the German auto marque believes that the M4 50th Anniversary Edition is a future collectable, and it probably is, but no one who is not a BMW enthusiast will tell it apart from the regular M4, which starts at €119,450 ($121,060) in Spain. To justify the premium, the brand has given it additional gear and special ‘Edition 50 Jahre BMW M’ door sills, as well as a metal plaque with the same inscription on the center console. The headrests sport corresponding imprints.
Five exterior paint finishes are available for it, including Imola Red, San Marino Blue, Carbon Black, Brands Hatch Gray, and Macao Blue. It rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels in Matte Orbit Gray or Matte Gold Bronze and gets Black Merino leather upholstery and bucket seats. BMW has also lifted the top speed from 155 to 180 mph (250-290 kph).
Powering it is the same 3.0-liter straight-six, with twin-turbocharging. The engine develops 503 hp (510 ps / 375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque, working in concert with a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission. The latter delivers the thrust either to the rear wheels (Competition) or M-tuned all-wheel drive system (Competition xDrive), allowing the latter to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.4 seconds.
