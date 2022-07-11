Manny Khoshbin Moves Fleet Into New 70,000 Sqft Property, Almost Dings His Bugatti Chiron

If you did an internet search using the keywords 'Manny Khoshbin,' one of the first things that'll appear is his love for supercars. It's not by chance. The billionaire YouTuber and car enthusiast owns a massive collection of supercars that's constantly increasing in size. Despite holding a vast fleet of expensive cars, one of his biggest problems was storage, and last year, he finally acquired a property huge enough to store his expansive collection.
If you've been following Khoshbin's content on YouTube, you've probably noticed how cramped his garage is. His biggest hurdle in reviewing cars is storage space.
Khoshbin is a successful realtor first, and it only makes professional sense if he acquired property good enough to house his expensive hobby. Last year, he took possession of a 70,000 sqft (6,500 sqm) property that will accommodate his extensive fleet and also double up as his business headquarters.
The property was initially a church and has been under construction for several months. Khoshbin doesn't plan on completely remodeling the property. He wants to keep it holy, tapping into the good energy it already has.
In his latest episode, he moves three of his favorite cars to the new 70,000 sqft property; the Hermes Edition Bugatti, McLaren Speedtail, and Bugatti Veyron Vitesse Rembrandt.
Khoshbin is planning a mastermind event on the property and wants his favorite cars on the podium. But there's a problem. His new headquarters, 'the Palazzo,' was initially a church. Its narrow roads weren't built for wide-body hypercars, and while trying to park his Bugatti Chiron, he comes inches to scratching it on the front fender.
The real-estate mogul's Bugatti Chiron isn't your regular $3 million hypercar but a one-of-one Hermes edition variant that took three years to build. It's one of the most exclusive cars in the United States and recently bagged the 'most fashionable' award at the Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance in Beverly Hills.
Khoshbin will have to thank his cameraman's keen eye for what would have turned into a hundred-thousand-dollar plus mishap.
