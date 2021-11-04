Manny Khoshbin’s New 70,000 Sqft Property Features Hypercar Garage and Private Track

Car enthusiast, YouTube personality, and real-estate billionaire mogul Manny Khoshbin has an unmatched taste for all things luxury. In his 1-of-1 hypercar collection, the most treasured is a $4.5 Hermes Bugatti Chiron (that Supercar Blondie almost crashed). He takes his fans on an exclusive tour in his treasured Bugatti through his new 70,000 sqft home that also features a new garage and track.
In his latest YouTube upload, Khoshbin drives his Chiron to checkout his new property under construction, but there’s a problem. His appetite for hypercars is taking a toll on his garage space. To get to his treasured Hermes Chiron, he has to drive out his Pagani and Bugatti Rembrandt (he clearly needs a larger garage).
But let’s not forget Khosbin is a successful realtor, he’s made a fortune selling multi-million dollar homes in the U.S. His car collection includes a Bugatti Veyron, Rembrandt, EB110, Pagani Huayra, Ford GT, SLR McLaren, Porsche 992 Targa, and a B2 Fighter Jet custom desk, among others
“The House of Khoshbin” is a 70,000 sqft real-estate marvel under construction. It looks 75% complete, but it’s already evident, it’s probably the best piece of real estate he has ever owned.
Resembling a palace, the 70,000 sqft property has flawless gardens and includes a fascinating fountain at the center, with small streams flowing around the main attraction — the Khoshbin’s house. Part of the massive estate is a garage fit for all his hypercars. He notes he’ll need to redo the driveway since it’s not Bugatti friendly.
This new property will house his Bugatti and fleet and several businesses he owns. It’ll double-up as his headquarters, and he is also looking to get a permit to make it an event center.
The property was initially a church, and he wants to keep it holy and tap into the good energy it already has flowing. He hints part of the events will include nuptial ceremonies for couples. The property will also feature a private track for electric go-karts he recently acquired.
