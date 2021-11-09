Manny Khoshbin’s Biggest Flex: Working Out Next to His Rolls-Royces

If you’re here, you must know that Manny Khoshbin has one of the biggest car collections. The famous real estate mogul has worked very hard to get to where he is today and owns several limited editions. But that doesn’t stop him from flexing his wealth by working out next to his Rolls-Royces.
Rolls-Royce is one of the most luxurious car brands there is, and anyone who wants to have his name on a list involving car collections owns one. If you want to step it up a notch, you own more than one. Just like Manny Khoshbin.
The real estate mogul has an all-white garage in his home, because, with his car collection growing every month, he needs more space for all the motorized jewels.
His day-to-day routine starts with a cup of coffee and then he gets his workout done. But he doesn’t go to a gym filled with people, no, that's not for him. Manny Khoshbin has his own gym, obviously, and it’s situated right next to his Rolls-Royces.
If you’re wondering, he owns five of them, like I said, all white. He talked about his collection in a past video from June 2021, and said he bought several because “they’re all different.”
He has a Ghost, which is a “family car,” that he uses more than the rest. He also owns a newer version of the Ghost, which is his wife’s, and his kids aren’t allowed in that one.
Among them, there’s also a 2021 Dawn that he loves because it’s “fast, smooth, and it’s got Bluetooth,” and it’s white on white.
There’s also a 2016 Phantom Drophead. Manny adores it because it’s so exclusive since the luxury carmaker discontinued the model four years ago. However, Khoshbin didn’t love it enough to keep it and recently put the 2016 Phantom up for sale.
He also owns a 2008 Drophead, because why not?
With so much horsepower and luxury around, I guess it could motivate you to work out harder, which might be why Manny Khoshbin’s gym is right next to his Rolls-Royces. Or they’re just nice to look at.
The real estate mogul has an all-white garage in his home, because, with his car collection growing every month, he needs more space for all the motorized jewels.
His day-to-day routine starts with a cup of coffee and then he gets his workout done. But he doesn’t go to a gym filled with people, no, that's not for him. Manny Khoshbin has his own gym, obviously, and it’s situated right next to his Rolls-Royces.
If you’re wondering, he owns five of them, like I said, all white. He talked about his collection in a past video from June 2021, and said he bought several because “they’re all different.”
He has a Ghost, which is a “family car,” that he uses more than the rest. He also owns a newer version of the Ghost, which is his wife’s, and his kids aren’t allowed in that one.
Among them, there’s also a 2021 Dawn that he loves because it’s “fast, smooth, and it’s got Bluetooth,” and it’s white on white.
There’s also a 2016 Phantom Drophead. Manny adores it because it’s so exclusive since the luxury carmaker discontinued the model four years ago. However, Khoshbin didn’t love it enough to keep it and recently put the 2016 Phantom up for sale.
He also owns a 2008 Drophead, because why not?
With so much horsepower and luxury around, I guess it could motivate you to work out harder, which might be why Manny Khoshbin’s gym is right next to his Rolls-Royces. Or they’re just nice to look at.