Manny Khoshbin Turns to Classics During Holiday in Greece, Drives Porsche 356 Speedster

Manny Khoshbin’s garage is filled with exclusive, expensive, modern models. But as he vacationed in Southern Europe, he opted for a very elegant classic convertible, a Porsche 356 Speedster.
If you take a look at Manny Khoshbin’s garage, you will find a multi-million-dollar collection, filled with several exclusive, unique models, like his Hermes Edition Bugatti, a McLaren Speedtail, and a Bugatti Veyron Vitesse Rembrandt.
But the real estate mogul has just gone on a holiday with his wife, Leyla Milani-Khoshbin, in the south of Europe, visiting several Mediterranean countries.
Khoshbin, who is usually on social media a lot, revealed he only posted the pictures from his holiday after he returned. And one of the pictures obviously showed what he drove during his vacation, which included stays in Mykonos, Greece, and Lake Como and Milan, in Italy.
While at Lake Como, Manny Khoshbin rented a beautiful convertible, a vintage Porsche 356 Speedster. He tagged the rental company, Hpe Classics, which offers its customers several elegant vintage cars.
The Porsche 356 Speedster was Porsche’s first production automobile line, and it’s considered to be the predecessor of the 911 line. The 356 was created by the son of the brand’s founder, Ferdinand “Ferry” Porsche. From 1948 to 1965, there were 76,313 units produced, including several models and body styles. Given that it comes from the founder’s son and it sports an elegant and luxurious design, the Porsche 356 Speedster fits Manny Khoshbin perfectly.
Plus, Khoshbin has declared himself a Porsche fan because they’re “so versatile,” and has not just one or two, but four Porsches to come. One of them is the GT3 RS, because he already owns a GT3, a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, and the 911 Sport Classic. Obviously, he has his name down for the 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition, too, which is a limited edition of only 750 units.
Besides cruising in the Porsche 356 Speedster with his wife, he also went on Lake Como on a boat, calling the trip “memorable.”
