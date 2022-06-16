Rolls-Royce Celebrates Black Badge Success at Goodwood With Colorful Cars

Rolls-Royce will exhibit its full product portfolio in Black Badge specification at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The vehicles will be on display on the Laundry Green, a designated space that is adjacent to the Goodwood House.
The British marque notes that Black Badge is a highly successful alter-ego of the brand and that it now represents more than a quarter of all commissions worldwide.
To be specific, 27 percent of all Rolls-Royce commissions ordered across the world are Black Badge models. That is an impressive percentage, especially if you take into account the fact that the variant was launched back in 2016.
To showcase what can be done, and what some unnamed customers have ordered, Rolls-Royce has prepared an exhibition that includes a Ghost, a Wraith, a Dawn, and a Cullinan, all in their Black Badge versions. Instead of understated hues, these examples come with vibrant shades of blue and yellow, which look different, but still have a certain elegance to them.
All the exhibited Rolls-Royce models are bespoke cars and come in vivacious colors and luxurious hues. Just like with other brands, having a series that involves “Black” does not mean using it across the board where the paint is concerned.
These vehicles show that the brand's artisans, designers, and engineers can make works of art on wheels while sticking to the customer's color preferences.
The Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge that is seen in the photo gallery comes with a Galileo Blue exterior that is completed with black. The brake calipers are Striking Red, but the central pinstripe of the wheels is Galileo Blue as well. The shade is also found in the leather on board.
Rolls-Royce has another Black Badge Ghost on display, which is in the VIP area of the event, and it comes in a vibrant Lime Green coachwork, while its Spirit of Ecstasy is made from dark carbon fiber.
The Cullinan Black Badge shown at Goodwood is not finished in a striking color, but in Dark Olive with a single Mandarin coach line. The latter shade has been selected for the brake calipers. This example comes with a milled carbon fiber Spirit of Ecstasy.
Rolls-Royce's Black Badge Dawn comes in a two-tone color combination of Jasmine with Black, which is also visible on the steering wheel. Meanwhile, the Wraith Black Badge is presented in Tucana Purple, and it has its upper body in Black, along with a Mandarin coach line. Its interior comes with a Mandarin and Black theme.
Several other Rolls-Royce Black Badge vehicles will have various roles all throughout the Goodwood Festival of Speed, so they will be seen by many enthusiasts from across the world.
